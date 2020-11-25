BAI Launches Campaign To Create More Resilient Future For Broadcasting.

The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland has launched a new campaign to create a greener, more inclusive and resilient future for the sector.

Its sustainability roadmap is based on three pillars representing the environment, society and economics.

As part of this, radio and television stations will aim to increase coverage of environmental issues, drive diversity and social inclusion in the industry, and work to support sustainable socio-economic growth.

The BAI says it is committed to working with broadcasters to support the achievement of these goals.