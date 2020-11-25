Listen: Bodies Of Two Homeless Men Found In Separate Locations Of Dublin.

The bodies of two homeless men in their forties have been discovered in separate locations in Dublin.

One man was found in Leinster Lane close to the Dail in the early hours of this morning.

While the other man was found on Longford street.

Gardai say they are investigating all the circumstances surrounding their deaths, but they are not linked and not being treated as suspicious.

In the Dail, Sinn Fein Leader Mary Lou Mc Donald says the scandal of street homelessness and rough sleeping needs to be dealt with:

File image: Leinster House/RollingNews