Listen: Govt. Gives In To Demands To Have Justice Minister Appear Before The Dáil On Woulfe Appointment.

The government has given in to opposition demands to have Minister Helen McEntee to come before the Dáil to answer questions on the appointment of Seamus Woulfe.

After the opposition pulled out of the committee that scheduled Dáil business Minister McEntee has agreed to address the Dáil tomorrow.

A number of government TDs and Ministers had started to openly wonder what the issue with scheduling the debate was.

This afternoon Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed there will be a debate tomorrow if the business committee will re-convene:

File image: Helen McEntee/RollingNews