KCC Has Inspected 1,600 Privately Rented Homes Over The Last 18 Months.

: 25/11/2020 - 15:33
Author: Ciara Plunkett
house.jpg

Kildare County Council inspected just shy of 10% of the county's privately rented homes last year - but that proportion has plummeted this year.

The Housing Minister, responding to Kildare South Sinn Fein TD, Patricia Ryan, says KCC conducted 1,261 inspections in 2019.

That's out of a total stock of 12,744 privately rented homes.

The number of such homes in the county has increased to 13,040 this year.

471 inspections have taken place.

Minister, Darragh O'Brien, notes "While pandemic restrictions have greatly reduced the number of inspections carried out this year, the number of inspections conducted by Kildare County Council almost tripled from 2017 to 2019, increasing from 446 in 2017 to 597 in 2018 and 1,261 in 2019. My Department provided a subvention of €238,300 over this period to assist the Council meet its inspection obligations. "

 

Stock image: Shutterstock

