Oireachtas Cttee. Invites Submissions On The Dying With Dignity Bill.

The Oireachtas Justice Committee, chaired by Kildare TD, James Lawless, is inviting written submissions from interested groups and individuals on the provisions in the Dying with Dignity Bill 2020

The committee is examining the bill from a policy, legal and financial perspective with a view to recommending whether the Bill should proceed to Committee Stage or not.

Scrutiny is conducted as a separate process, prior to Committee Stage.

Kildare North Fianna Fáil TD, James Lawless, committee chair, says “It is important that the Bill receives comprehensive and transparent parliamentary scrutiny by the Justice Committee, with the aim of ensuring that the Bill is fit for its intended purpose and is legally sound.

“This Private Members’ Bill is an important piece of legislation dealing with end-of-life care. As Chairman, I am happy to oversee this process. As this could affect every citizen, the Committee agreed to run an open call for submissions to maximise participation and fully reflect the views of civil society.”

The deadline for receipt of submissions is 12 noon on Friday, 22 January 2021 and should only be sent to dyingwithdignity@oireachtas.ie