Listen: Vicky Phelan Accuses Govt. Of "Token Apologies" To Women Who Received Delayed Or Miss Diagnoses.

Vicky Phelan has accused the Government of making "token apologies" to women who received delayed diagnosis or misdiagnosis of cervical cancer.

She was speaking following the death of Patricia Carrick last night, after her cancer was missed by CervicalCheck.

President Michael D Higgins expressed his sympathies to Ms Carrick's families and said it was an appropriate time to think of those failed by the state.

Earlier this month, the Taoiseach apologised to Patricia and her husband Damien in Dáil.

But Vicky Phelan told Galway Bay FM state apologies "mean nothing":

President Higgins' statement on the death of Patricia Carrick:

"I was greatly saddened to hear that Patricia Carrick has died.

As President of Ireland, mar Uachtarán na hÉireann, may I express the sorrow of the people of Ireland and our sympathies with her family and friends.

I spoke to her husband Damien and family on the 1st November and to her father Pat O’Sullivan, a long-time friend, at the beginning of November. Patricia’s and Damien’s families were well-known to me for years.

I know that Patricia’s courage, which I know she held to the very end, and her grace as a campaigner, provide some solace to her loved ones at this difficult time.

It is also appropriate at this time to think of all those who were failed by a system in which they had trusted, and their loved ones.”

File image: Vicky Phelan/RollingNews