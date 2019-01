The longest government shutdown in US history has come to an end - for now.

Donald Trump is going to temporarily re-open operations - which has left 800-thousand federal workers without pay for weeks.

The US president says he'll continue negotiations to fund his US-Mexico border wall - which Democrats oppose, and what triggered the shutdown in the first place.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the side effects of the political stalemate was unfair on the country's federal workers.