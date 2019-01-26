Saturday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Eoin Beatty & Sarah Peppard

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Man and Woman Killed in Fatal Car Crash in County Monaghan

: 01/26/2019 - 11:43
Author: Simon Doyle
road_closed_sign.png

A forensic examination of the scene of a fatal car crash is being examined this morning in County Monaghan.

A man and woman who were in their 70s had been travelling on the R213 near the Monaghan / Armagh border when the car left the road and crashed into bogland near Killyneil Cross.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 6pm last night.

The driver and passenger were removed from the car, but were pronounced dead at the scene and their bodies have been taken to the mortuary at Monaghan Hospital.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!