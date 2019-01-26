Man and Woman Killed in Fatal Car Crash in County Monaghan

A forensic examination of the scene of a fatal car crash is being examined this morning in County Monaghan.

A man and woman who were in their 70s had been travelling on the R213 near the Monaghan / Armagh border when the car left the road and crashed into bogland near Killyneil Cross.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 6pm last night.

The driver and passenger were removed from the car, but were pronounced dead at the scene and their bodies have been taken to the mortuary at Monaghan Hospital.