Gardaí in Kildare are renewing their appeal for witnesses following a fatal traffic collision.

The incident happened On Thursday evening, the 24th of January, at approximately 6:50pm on the Dublin Road, Monasterevin.

A male pedestrian aged in his 40s was struck by a 4x4 vehicle on Dublin Road. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

Anyone who was witness to the collision are asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045-527730 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

