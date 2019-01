A demonstration will take place later to highlight fears over the possibility of a hard border after Brexit.

It'll take place on the Old Dublin road between Dundalk and Newry, at Carrickcaron, at 3pm this afternoon.

Protesters will build a wall to demonstrate the impact infrastructure would have on local communities.

Organisers Border Communties Against Brexit say they want to send a loud unequivocal signal that those living along the border do not want checkpoints and customs posts.