Saturday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Eoin Beatty & Sarah Peppard

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

TD Barry Cowen Calls For Explanation In Children's Hospital Cost Increase.

: 01/26/2019 - 16:10
Author: Simon Doyle
barry_cowen.jpg

Fianna Fáil's Barry Cowen has called for officials of the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform to answer questions over major cost increases in the children's hospital project.

The hospital bill has grown to 1.7 billion euro, from an original estimate of just 480 million euro.

The state's financial watchdog, the Comptroller and Auditor General, said it had no plans to investigate the overrun.

Deputy Cowen said officials of the department need to come before the Budgetary Oversight Committee.

 

 

Stock Image

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!