TD Barry Cowen Calls For Explanation In Children's Hospital Cost Increase.

Fianna Fáil's Barry Cowen has called for officials of the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform to answer questions over major cost increases in the children's hospital project.

The hospital bill has grown to 1.7 billion euro, from an original estimate of just 480 million euro.

The state's financial watchdog, the Comptroller and Auditor General, said it had no plans to investigate the overrun.

Deputy Cowen said officials of the department need to come before the Budgetary Oversight Committee.

