Sinn Fein says the Government should start planning for a 'unity' referendum for Ireland, given the uncertainty surrounding Brexit.

Party President Mary Lou McDonald made the call at a rally in Belfast this evening.

Earlier she'd slammed the Taoiseach over his 'doomsday scenario' of a return to soldiers on the border as 'reckless and irresponsible'.

The Deputy's remarks came as protestors dressed as soldiers staged a mock military checkpoint on a border road near Newry.

Stock image