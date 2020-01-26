Fine Gael Cllr. Wants Conditions To Be Created On Kildare Planning Permissions.

There are calls for the creation of conditions on Kildare planning permissions, preventing the sale of a majority of homes in any given development to investment or cuckoo funds.

Fine Gael Cllr., Evie Sammon, suggests that no more than 20% of any housing development in future should be available for sale to entities of this kind.

She further proposes "that all submissions from the council to An Bord Pleanála on Strategic Housing Developments include the same".

Her motion, which was adjourned in December, will be debated at Kildare County Council's monthly meeting on Monday.