Sunday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Cein Meade & Eoin Beatty

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Man Hospitalised After Shooting In Belfast Last Night.

: 01/26/2020 - 11:57
Author: Eoin Beatty
belfast_pin.jpg

 

A man has been treated in hospital after being shot in the Short Strand area of Belfast last night.

The incident happened at around 7:45pm in a residential area.

The man's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening and the PSNI is appealing for witnesses to contact them.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!