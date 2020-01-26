Calls For Go-Ahead Ireland To Be Invited To Make A Presentation To Elected Members Regarding Takeover Of Bus Routes In The County.

Kildare County Council has been asked to invite Go-Ahead Ireland to make a presentation to the elected members on the takeover of routes in the county, to include the 120 route and others.

The motion proposed by Social Democrats Cllr. Aidan Farrelly will be discussed at Monday's monthly council meeting.

Go-Ahead Ireland commenced operation of a number of Dublin Commuter routes currently operated by Bus Éireann, last week.

The new family of 120 routes (120A, B, C, D, E, F and X) serving communities in places such as Tullamore, Edenderry, Enfield, Newbridge, Milltown, Kilmeague, Robertstown, Prosperous, Clane, Straffan and Celbridge, replace the existing routes 120, 121 and 123.

The routes will be operated by Go-Ahead Ireland under contract to the National Transport Authority as part of their Transport for Ireland subsidised public transport services.

The new timetable includes the following enhancements:

- Earlier morning services from Edenderry, Prosperous and Clane

- Hourly evening service to Edenderry on Monday to Saturday

- Off-peak and Saturday services every 30 minutes from Prosperous and Clane

- New connecting service every day on Route 120c from Tullamore to Edenderry and extended to Enfield for onward bus and rail journeys

- New Saturday service on Route 120b from Newbridge via Milltown, Kilmeague and Robertstown

Go-Ahead Ireland say fares will remain the same and Leap, Free Travel Pass and Taxsaver tickets all remain valid.