Green Party Cllrs. Call On KCC To Develop An Urgent Plan For Air Quality Monitoring In Urban And Commuter Areas.

There are calls for Kildare County Council to develop an urgent plan for air quality monitoring in urban and commuter areas during 2020, working in collaboration with the EPA and other agencies where relevant.

The motion, brought forward by Green Cllr. Peter Hamilton and Green Party Kildare North General Election candidate, Vincent P. Martin also wants KCC to take account of the serious levels experienced during November and December 2019.

It will be discussed at Monday's monthly council meeting.