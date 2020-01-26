Sunday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Cein Meade & Eoin Beatty

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Green Party Cllrs. Call On KCC To Develop An Urgent Plan For Air Quality Monitoring In Urban And Commuter Areas.

: 01/26/2020 - 13:51
Author: Eoin Beatty
vincent_p_martin.jpg

There are calls for Kildare County Council to develop an urgent plan for air quality monitoring in urban and commuter areas during 2020, working in collaboration with the EPA and other agencies where relevant.

The motion, brought forward by Green Cllr. Peter Hamilton and Green Party Kildare North General Election candidate, Vincent P. Martin also wants KCC to take account of the serious levels experienced during November and December 2019.

It will be discussed at Monday's monthly council meeting.

 

News Tags: 
#GE2020

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!