Gardai In Limerick Arrest & Charge Two Teenagers In Connection With House Burglary.

Gardai in Limerick have arrested and charged two teenagers in connection with a house burglary yesterday.

At around 2.45pm, detectives responded to a report of a burglary that had just happened in Drumbanna.

Details of a car that was suspected of involvement were circulated to all units and the vehicle was stopped on the Ballysimon Road.

The car was searched and items that were believed to have been stolen during the burglary were seized.

The two occupants of the car were arrested and charged, and are due to appear before a special sitting of Nenagh District Court at 4 o'clock this afternoon.