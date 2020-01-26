Sunday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Cein Meade & Eoin Beatty

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Gardai In Limerick Arrest & Charge Two Teenagers In Connection With House Burglary.

: 01/26/2020 - 13:52
Author: Eoin Beatty
garda_badge_2.jpg

 

Gardai in Limerick have arrested and charged two teenagers in connection with a house burglary yesterday.

At around 2.45pm, detectives responded to a report of a burglary that had just happened in Drumbanna.

Details of a car that was suspected of involvement were circulated to all units and the vehicle was stopped on the Ballysimon Road.

The car was searched and items that were believed to have been stolen during the burglary were seized.

The two occupants of the car were arrested and charged, and are due to appear before a special sitting of Nenagh District Court at 4 o'clock this afternoon.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!