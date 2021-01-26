Listen: Developers Not Required To Complete Childcare Facilities Before Moving On To Subsequent Scheme Phases.

The Eleven To Two Show

Developers are not required to complete childcare facilities in estates before progressing on to second, third or subsequent phases.

That's emerged at the January meeting of the Naas Municipal District.

Fine Gael Cllr., Evie Sammon, raised the matter as she has been contacted by several childcare providers seeking premises to set up, or expand, their businesses.

Speaking to Kildare Today, she says this should be amended to enable establishment of new creche providers and also, enable childcare provision for residents in new developments before they are completed.

Cllr. Sammon joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of the programme, to discuss her motions before the January meeting of the Naas MD.

