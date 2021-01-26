Listen: 40.5% Of Residential Transactions In Kildare Last Year Involved New Builds.

There were 2,054 residential property transactions in Kildare in the year to November.

GeoDirectory reports that 40.5% of those were new dwellings, significantly higher than the proportion, nationally which was 18%.

The average residential property price in Kildare was €318,744, above the national average of €294,184

Chief Executive of GeoDirectory Dara Keogh says prices, country wide, are largely unaffected:

Construction Activity

There were 1,527 buildings under construction in Kildare in December 2020.

Nationally, 16,735 residential buildings were under construction in Ireland in December 2020, representing a 11.6% increase on the same period in 2019. Of those buildings under construction, the highest number were found in Dublin (2,737). However, this figure for the capital is down 34.1% on December 2019 levels.

58.7% of all residential buildings under construction were located in Leinster, 5.9 ppts lower than the same period in 2019. In contrast, increases in residential construction were recorded in Connacht (+2.3 ppts), Munster (+1.8 ppts) and Ulster (+1.8 ppts).

Additions to GeoDirectory Database

1,926 residential address points in Kildare were added to the GeoDirectory database in 2020

Overall, 21,851 new residential address points were added to the GeoDirectory database in Ireland in 2020, an increase of 7.3% compared to December 2019. Over half (51.8%) of the new address points were located in the Greater Dublin Area of Dublin, Kildare, Meath and Wicklow, with just under a third (33.1%) of the total located in the Capital itself.

Leitrim (82), Longford (82) and Sligo (130) were the counties that recorded the fewest additions to the database.

Property Prices

The average residential property price in Kildare in the twelve months to November 2020 was €318,744.

Nationally, the average property price over the same period was €294,184, representing a decline of 0.7% year-on-year. When Dublin is removed from the national average, the average residential property price was €231,549.

Unsurprisingly, the highest residential property prices were found in the Capital, with an average price of €442,711. This was an increase of 0.8% compared to the equivalent 2019 figure. Wicklow (€381,441) and Kildare (€318,744) were the only other counties in which the average property price exceeded the national average.

The lowest average property prices were located in rural areas, with Longford (€122,989), Leitrim (€126,316), and Roscommon (€128,920) recording the lowest prices.

Vacancy Rates

Kildare’s vacancy rate stood at 2.0% in December 2020. The average vacancy rate in Ireland in December 2020 was 4.6%, which was 0.2 ppts lower than the previous year. At 1.6%, Dublin had the lowest vacancy rate in the country, but was also the only county to record an increase in its vacancy rate (0.4 ppts). Kildare (2.0%) and Wicklow (2.5%) were the counties with the lowest vacancy rates outside of Dublin.

Continuing a trend from previous reports, the three counties with the highest vacancy rates were all located in Connacht. Leitrim, at 14.5%, had the highest residential vacancy rate in the country, but on a positive note, recorded a year-on-year decline 0.8 ppts. After Leitrim, Roscommon (12.6%) and Mayo (12.2%) registered the next highest vacancy rates.