Kildare Restaurant Retains Its Two Michelin Stars.

Kildare's Aimsir has retained its Two Michelin Stars in the 2021 Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland

The Celbridge restaurant, which opened 2019, won its first Michelin accolade months after opening.

There are now 18 Michelin Star recipients in the Ireland whose names feature in the 2021 Michelin Guide.

Speaking at its launch, Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guides, said: “This has been a hugely challenging period for the hospitality industry and our thoughts remain with all those who have suffered from the pandemic and by the restrictions that have been put in place.



“We were heartened by the number of chefs who called us during the year to ensure we were still going ahead with the Guide and our yearly awards. The Michelin Guide is about promoting the hospitality industry as a whole and we want to shine a light on the hard work, tenacity and commitment of chefs and restaurant teams,”