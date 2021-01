US President, Joe Biden's team says the Biden family's two German shepherds are settling into their new home at the White House.

A spokesperson says 'Champ' is enjoying his new bed by the fireplace, while 'Major' loves running around on the South Lawn.

The new First Family are also planning on adding a cat.

Other presidential pets over the years have included birds, a pony, hamsters and a raccoon.

Image: White House