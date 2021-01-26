Listen: Cllr. Says Marketing Of Kildare As A Domestic Tourism Location Could Be Better.

A councillor says Kildare's promotion as a domestic tourism destination should be stepped-up.

Kildare County Council says "Into Kildare has solid plans in place to support the tourism and hospitality industry when Kildare reopens to visitors"

This, it says, includes an "extensive digital marketing campaign, press and family trips and events throughout the year of which the Celbridge-Leixlip Municipal District and North East Kildare will benefit from"

Cllr. Joe Neville, who raised the matter at the Celbridge/Leixlip MD meetings, says Kildare wasn't as prominent in domestic tourism marketing up to now, as it could have been.

Cllr. Neville joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of the programme on his motions before the January meeting of the Celbridge/Leixlip Muncipal District

File image The Curragh/RollingNews