The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Cllr. Says Marketing Of Kildare As A Domestic Tourism Location Could Be Better.

: 26/01/2021 - 11:38
Author: Ciara Plunkett
the_curragh_dark_sky_sheep_trees_2019_rollingnews.jpg

A councillor says Kildare's promotion as a domestic tourism destination should be stepped-up.

Kildare County Council says "Into Kildare has solid plans in place to support the tourism and hospitality industry when Kildare reopens to visitors"

This, it says, includes an "extensive digital marketing campaign, press and family trips and events throughout the year of which the Celbridge-Leixlip Municipal District and North East Kildare will benefit from"

Cllr. Joe Neville, who raised the matter at the Celbridge/Leixlip MD meetings,  says Kildare wasn't as prominent in domestic tourism marketing up to now, as it could have been.

tuesjoeneville.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Cllr. Neville joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of the programme on his motions before the January meeting of the Celbridge/Leixlip Muncipal District

cllr_joe_neville.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image The Curragh/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!