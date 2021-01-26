Listen: Cabinet Ministers Meeting To Approve Lockdown Extension Until March 5th.

Cabinet Ministers are meeting at the moment to approve extending the lockdown until March 5th.

NPHET has warned there's likely to still be as many as 1,300 people in hospital with Covid by the end of February - something that's led to the extension.

Cabinet will also approve mandatory quarantine for anyone arriving to Ireland without a negative PCR test or anyone coming from Brazil or South Africa.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says they will give consideration to further travel restrictions as well:

