Listen: Extension Of Covid 19 Lockdown Measures To March 5th Approved.

: 26/01/2021 - 15:30
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Cabinet Ministers have approved an extension of the lockdown until the 5th of March.

The majority of construction sites are expected to stay closed until March with some hope special needs education can resume next month.

New travel restrictions have also been confirmed with mandatory quarantine required for anyone arriving into Ireland without a negative PCR test.

The same rules will apply for people coming from South Africa and Brazil.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan believes the measures today will curb the importation of the virus:

Stock image: Pixabay
 

