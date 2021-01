The cabinet has approved legislation to allow for a directly elected mayor in Limerick.

The election is set to happen this year with the first mayor having a seven-and-a-half year term before reverting to new elections every five years from 2029.

The mayor will have a salary of 130,000 euro in line with a Junior Minister.

Minister of State Peter Burke says there will also be the chance for every other local authority area to have a directly elected mayor:

