Listen: Cllr. Expresses Frustration At Chonic Dumping On Celbridge Road.

There's been yet more dumping on a North Kildare site cleaned up by locals and the council just before Christmas.

Kildare County Council has installed CCTV at the Oldtown, Celbridge, site.

Fines will be issued to those who dumped there in December.

Fianna Fáil Cllr., Michael Coleman, says more dumping has taken place there, successively, over the last two weeks

Cllr. Coleman joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today to discuss his motions before the January meeting of the Celbridge/Leixlip Municipal District.

Stock image: Pixabay