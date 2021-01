A pathway coaching booklet for Kildare hurling goalkeepers has been written.

It has been produced by former Kildare hurling keeper, and current senior team selector, Paul Dermody.

Kildare is the first county to produce a protocol specifically for hurling goalkeeping.

It charts skills progression and development from U14 to U17..

Paul joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today.

Stock image: Shutterstock