88 Motorists Found Drink Driving In Kildare In January.

: 02/26/2019 - 10:13
Author: Ciara Plunkett
88 motorists were detected under the influence on Kildare's roads in January.

The Road Safety Authority says 78 drivers were found over the relevant alcohol limit through breath-testing.

The remainder were detected via blood or urine analysis.

 

 

