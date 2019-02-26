Decision On Kill Strategic Housing Development May Be Issued Today.

A decision may be issued today on a proposal to build 136 new homes in Kill.

The strategic housing development application by McCourt Investments Ltd is being adjudicated upon by An Bord Pleanala.

It pertains to a site at Kill Hill & Earl's Court, and includes new vehicular access points and heritage trail.

Development Description:

STRATEGIC HOUSING DEVELOPMENT (ABP Decision) - residential development of 136 no. dwellings, 1 no. vehicular link at Kill Hill Lane, 2 no. vehicular connections to The Avenue, Earl's Court, a further pedestrian link at No. 16 The Green, Earl's Court, the provision of a new Heritage Trail and all associated and ancillary site development works

Development Address:

Kill Hill & Earl's Court,Kill,Co. Kildare,