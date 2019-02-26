Kildare Today

9am - 11am
with
Clem Ryan

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Decision On Kill Strategic Housing Development May Be Issued Today.

: 02/26/2019 - 10:17
Author: Ciara Plunkett
an_bord_pleanala.jpg

A decision may be issued today on a proposal to build 136  new homes in Kill.

The strategic housing development application by McCourt Investments Ltd is being adjudicated upon by An Bord Pleanala.

It pertains to a site at Kill Hill & Earl's Court, and includes new vehicular access points and heritage trail.

Development Description:

STRATEGIC HOUSING DEVELOPMENT (ABP Decision) - residential development of 136 no. dwellings, 1 no. vehicular link at Kill Hill Lane, 2 no. vehicular connections to The Avenue, Earl's Court, a further pedestrian link at No. 16 The Green, Earl's Court, the provision of a new Heritage Trail and all associated and ancillary site development works
Development Address:

Kill Hill & Earl's Court,Kill,Co. Kildare,

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!