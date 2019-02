It will be this afternoon before water supply is restored to parts of Rathangan and its hinterland.

A main serving Christianstown, Feighcullen, Rathangan and surrounding areas ruptured yesterday.

Repairs began on Monday, but aren't scheduled for completion until around 1.30pm.

Irish Water notes that it could take up to three hours thereafter for the system to refill, and normal supply to resume.

Stock image: Pixabay.