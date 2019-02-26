Kildare Today

28 Motorists In Kildare Banned From Driving In January.

: 02/26/2019 - 10:24
Author: Ciara Plunkett
28 motorists on Kildare's roads were banned from driving last month.

The Road Safety Authority says they each accumulated 12 penalty points, and are disqualified for 6 months.

46 drivers in Kildare have 11 endorsements on their licences.

 

 

