Dublin Fire Brigade Battles Wildfire Near Tallaght.

: 02/26/2019 - 16:04
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Dublin Fire Brigade are dealing with a wildfire near Tallaght.

Two fire engines have been called to the scene at Bohernabreena.

Smoke is visible in area, with units from Dolphins Barn and Tallaght Fire Stations working to extinguish the blaze.

