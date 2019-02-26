K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Cllr. Says She'd Be "Pleasantly Surprised" If She Gets All Of The Info. Requested On Travel Expenses.

: 02/26/2019 - 17:12
Author: Ciara Plunkett
kcc_logo_badge.jpeg

A Kildare councillor says she'd be "pleasantly surprised" if gets all of the information she requested on councillors and executives' international travel expenses for the last five years.

Independent Councillor Fiona McLoughlin Healy asked that the report include the 'intended benefits to the tax-payers of the trips' and any reports made by councillors or executives upon returning from their trips abroad.

Her motion came before yesterday's monthly meeting, but was deferred to the March meeting

Cllr. Fiona McLoughlin Healy was provided with much of the information, she requested.

The deferral is to enable KCC to compile the data.

She adds:

tuesfiona.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!