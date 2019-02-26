Listen: Cllr. Says She'd Be "Pleasantly Surprised" If She Gets All Of The Info. Requested On Travel Expenses.

A Kildare councillor says she'd be "pleasantly surprised" if gets all of the information she requested on councillors and executives' international travel expenses for the last five years.

Independent Councillor Fiona McLoughlin Healy asked that the report include the 'intended benefits to the tax-payers of the trips' and any reports made by councillors or executives upon returning from their trips abroad.

Her motion came before yesterday's monthly meeting, but was deferred to the March meeting

Cllr. Fiona McLoughlin Healy was provided with much of the information, she requested.

The deferral is to enable KCC to compile the data.

She adds: