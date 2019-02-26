Lord Mayor Of Dublin Defends Decision To Host Anti-Abortion Agency At The Mansion House.

The Lord Mayor of Dublin has defended his decision to host an anti-abortion agency in the Mansion House over the weekend.

It's been revealed in recent weeks that Gianna Care is working with a US group which teaches activists how to stop women accessing abortion services.

Nial Ring says a friend of his availed of Gianna Care's services when pregnant, which provided her with emotional, financial and practical support.

The Lord Mayor says he will contribute to welcome diverse groups to the Mansion House, saying it is open to every citizen of Dublin.



File image: Mansion House/Pexels.