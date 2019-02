The Taoiseach says the gardaí are reviewing cases of domestic homicide to get a better understanding of domestic violence.

It comes as the family of Clodagh Hawe has called for the release of garda files about her murder.

The mother of 3 was killed, alongside her young sons, by their father Alan Hawe in their Cavan home in August 2016.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says gardaí are continually looking at these cases:

File image: Leo Varadar/RollingNews