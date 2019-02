A problem which led to thousands of tonnes of raw sewage flooding into Dublin Bay is being described as shocking.

Irish Water says its teams are working to fix a failure at one of its tanks in Ringsend, which spewed sludge into the sea on Saturday.

Works to upgrade the treatment plant started a year ago, to try and meet demand from Dublin's growing population.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan says it's not acceptable that the public weren't told to stay out of the sea at the weekend: