KCC Seeking Increase In Value Of Litter Fines It Can Impose.

Kildare County Council is to seek an increase in the value of litter fines it can impose, up from the current rate of €150.

It follows a motion by Fine Gael Cllr., Brendan Wyse, before the February meeting of the council.

He wanted to ensure that KCC has the necessary powers to enable it to ask householders to state their method of rubbish disposal.

Cllr. Wyse says he received support from Cllrs. Wall and Clear, among others, in asking KCC's Director of Services to seek an increase in the value of fines it may impose.

A letter has now issued from Director of Services, Joe Boland, to the Dept. of Housing and the Environment.

Cllr. Wyse, in a statement issue to Kfm, says “The peatlands, canals and woodlands of

our rural countryside are being desecrated by individuals that have no regard for anyone or

anything other than themselves. I am constantly going through piles of all types of household

waste including glass bottles and dirty nappies, trying to find evidence to catch these people.

You would be surprised how many of them leave some document in the rubbish with their name

and address on it. But the penalties are obviously not high enough to discourage them in the

first place.”