73 Submissions Made During Consultation On Proposed Change To Kildare Development Plan.

73 submissions have been made during a public consultation on a proposed change to the Kildare Development Plan.

The document, which runs for 6 years, is a blueprint for all forms of growth and development in all parts of the county.

KCC says the change is required to take account of the Project Ireland 2040: National Planning Framework

The variation also integration of new population projections and revisions of the overall county settlement hierarchy.

The council held five information days on the proposal, and the deadline for submissions was earlier this month.

Bodies including the Dept. of Education, Coillte, the Maynooth Planning Alliance, along with elected representatives and locals, made submissions.