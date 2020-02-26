Kildare Today

9am - 11am
with
Clem Ryan

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

73 Submissions Made During Consultation On Proposed Change To Kildare Development Plan.

: 02/26/2020 - 08:15
Author: Ciara Noble
kcc_logo_badge.jpeg

73 submissions have been made during a public consultation on a proposed change to the Kildare Development Plan.

The document, which runs for 6 years, is a  blueprint for all forms of growth and development in all parts of the county.

KCC says the change is required to take account of the Project Ireland 2040: National Planning Framework

The variation also integration of new population projections and revisions of the overall county settlement hierarchy.

The council held five information days on the proposal, and the deadline for submissions was earlier this month.

Bodies including the Dept. of Education, Coillte, the Maynooth Planning Alliance, along with elected representatives and locals, made submissions.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!