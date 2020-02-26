Kildare Today

Four Phase Series of Road Closures Approved In Clane, To Enable Irish Water Works.

: 02/26/2020 - 08:17
Author: Ciara Noble
A four phase series of road closures have been approved in Clane, to enable works by Irish Water.

In phase one & two, Kildare County Council will shut the Celbridge Road, between the Clane Junction and the Inner Relief Road, from Monday, 23rd March and Monday, 6th of April

Phase three will be the closure of the Celbridge Road to the College Road Junction, between April 4th and 17th.

Phase four will be the closure of the R407 to the junction with the L1023 between April 8th and 19th.

In all cases, diversions are in place.

