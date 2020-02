A post-mortem examination will take place today after a tragic incident in Ballyneety, Co. Limerick, yesterday afternoon.

A man in his 70s died after he was struck by a van that was reversing at a property at around 4.30pm.

The man's son, who was driving the van at the time, was being comforted by family at their home last night.

The deceased man's body has been removed to University Hospital Limerick, where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.