A post-mortem is due to be carried out on the body of a man who was stabbed to death near Citywest, in Dublin yesterday.

A woman remains in Garda custody this morning, following the death of 39 year old Gareth Kelly.

Mr. Kelly was killed in the Brownsbarn Estate, near Citywest, at around 7am.

Gardaí are believed to be investigating if he was attacked, due to a parking space issue.