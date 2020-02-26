K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Rural Independent TDs Have Met With Fianna Fáil.

: 02/26/2020 - 13:52
Author: Ciara Plunkett
2974_dail_returns.jpg

Rural Independent TDs have met with Fianna Fáil this morning to discuss priorities for potentially entering government.

Kildare South deputy, Cathal Berry, is a member of the grouping.

Fine Gael's Parliamentary Party, chaired by Kildare South's Martin Heydon,  is meeting around now to be debriefed on the Taoiseach's discussions with Micheál Martin.

The Green Party is meeting Fianna Fáil this afternoon and Sinn Féin will have discussions with the Social Democrats, co-led by Kildare North's Catherine Murphy.

Rural Independent TD Mattie McGrath says they made their priorities clear when meeting Fianna Fáil earlier:

newstalk1325494.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: Mattie McGrath/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!