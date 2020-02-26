Listen: Rural Independent TDs Have Met With Fianna Fáil.

Rural Independent TDs have met with Fianna Fáil this morning to discuss priorities for potentially entering government.

Kildare South deputy, Cathal Berry, is a member of the grouping.

Fine Gael's Parliamentary Party, chaired by Kildare South's Martin Heydon, is meeting around now to be debriefed on the Taoiseach's discussions with Micheál Martin.

The Green Party is meeting Fianna Fáil this afternoon and Sinn Féin will have discussions with the Social Democrats, co-led by Kildare North's Catherine Murphy.

Rural Independent TD Mattie McGrath says they made their priorities clear when meeting Fianna Fáil earlier:

File image: Mattie McGrath/RollingNews