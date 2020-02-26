Listen: Ireland V Italy Six Nations Matches Postponed Over Coronavirus.

K Drive

The Ireland V Italy Six Nations rugby match is to be rescheduled following talks between the Department of Health and the IRFU.

The match was originally due to be played in the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on March 7th.

Yesterday the National Public Health Emergency Team recommended the international, the women's game and the under 20s should not go ahead.

Philip Browne of the IRFU says they held a very positive meeting on the issue this afternoon.

He says they will announce details of the rescheduled game as soon as possible.

