Listen: Teenage Participants In Maynooth U. Study Say They Won't Drink, Underage.

: 02/26/2020 - 15:33
Author: Ciara Plunkett
alcohol_pints_of_beer.jpg

Nearly half of 1st to 3rd year students taking part in a programme about the harmful effects of alcohol say they've no intention of drinking underage.

That compares to 30 percent before they took part in the study by Maynooth University and Drinkaware.

They've completed two of the three-year programme, with 28 percent now intending to delay drinking for as long as possible.

Teacher at Colaiste Glann Rí in Tralee, Myrna Egan, says her students are engaging with the programme:

weddrinkingevening.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Stock image: Shutterstock.

