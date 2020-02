The Garda Commissioner says it's "entirely appropriate" for Gardaí to face random drug testing.

The Policing Authority's heard the force's Anti-Corruption Unit is developing new substance misuse policies from next month.

Commissioner Drew Harris says random drug testing could be used particularly for officers in armed and roads policing units.

At present, there's no legal basis for such tests, but they can be carried out under Health and Safety.

