Listen: Cllr. Says Something "Drastically Wrong" With Some Kildare Bus Services.

A Kildare councillor says there is something "drastically wrong" with a situation whereby a bus commuter must give 24 hours notice of their need the need for a wheelchair accessible vehicle.

Social Democrats Cllr., Aidan Farrelly motion was debated at the monthly meeting of Kildare County Council.

It follows what he describes as the "turbulent takeover of Route 120 by Go-Ahead Ireland in January of this year."

The National Transport Authority has confirmed it will attend the next meeting of Kildare County Council in March on this matter.

Cllr. Farrelly has been speaking to Kildare Town of commuter experiences relayed to him

Go Ahead Ireland has issued this statement to Kfm:

"Go-Ahead Ireland commenced operation of the 120 service on 19th January 2020. We continually review services in conjunction with the National Transport Authority (NTA) taking into account all customer communications.

The revised 120 service has generated queries from customers relating to various service-related queries, including timetable and route changes, as well as capacity. As such, we acknowledge there are improvements required, and are working alongside the NTA to ensure that these are addressed.

As a Company we are dedicated to improving public transport for customers, and to providing a reliable and punctual service for all our passengers. Since launching the services, we are providing an increase in the number of departures with an improved quality of vehicle."

The National Transport Authority says “The requirement for a wheelchair user to make a booking in advance is one that is in place on all subsidised commuter bus routes across the country, and not just the 120. It applies to all operators. Go-Ahead Ireland has assured us that they are able to accommodate any booking that they receive.”

