KCC: A Consultant Has Been Appointed In Project To Repair Elderly Woman's Fire Damaged Home.

Kildare County Council says a consultant has been appointed to prepare a tender for the works required to the home of a 95 year old Kilmeague woman.

The KCC home, in which the woman has lived for 54 years, was damaged by fire over a year ago.

Since then, she, he 52 year old son with special needs and their carer, her 50 year old son, have been living in temporary accommodation.

The family say they have not been given a start or end date for repairs, and will protest at KCC's headquarters on Monday, in the absence of an up-date.

Kildare County Council says "In the case of serious fire damage to property owned by Kildare County Council, the procedures with regard to technical inspections and insurance investigations, in consultation with An Garda Siochána, are commenced. On completion of this process, and based on the extent of the damage to the property, the Council may deem it necessary to appoint a consultant, in accordance with tender timelines and procedures, to prepare a tender for the required works to reinstate/rebuild the property.

A consultant has been appointed to prepare a tender for the required works and requested to prioritise this specific project in Kilmeague. It is anticipated that a contractor will be appointed in Q1 2020, and the estimated timeline for completion of the works will be approximately six months, subject to no unexpected or unforeseen delays."