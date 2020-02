The Dublin Rape Crisis Centre is welcoming the Supreme Court's decision to reinstate a man's ten-year sentence for marital rape.

The Court of Appeal had reduced his jail time to eight-and-a-half years but the full sentence was restored today.

The case involved an Afrian man who threatened his wife with a knife and raped her in May 2014.

CEO of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre Noeline Blackwell says the decision brings greater clarity to the complex issue;