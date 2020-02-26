K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Residents In Carrick-On-Shannon Fear More Flooding.

: 02/26/2020 - 17:42
Author: Ciara Plunkett
co_leitrim.jpg

Residents and business owners in Carrick-on-Shannon in Co. Leitrim says they are worried about the potential for further flooding.

More rain is forecast over the coming days.

One restaurant owner in the town has thanked locals for the support he's received, which has allowed him keep his business open.
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!