Kildare Today

9am - 11am
with
Clem Ryan

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Almost 400 Children in Care Do Not Have An Allocated Social Worker.

: 26/02/2021 - 09:22
Author: Ciara Plunkett
tusla_logo.jpg

Nearly 400 children in care do not have an allocated social worker, according to Tusla's latest figures.

175 don't have an up-to-date care plan.

Eoghan Murphy reports:

tusla.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: Tusla logo

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!